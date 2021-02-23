Ex-Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus sues school over 2018 expulsion

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the university that he was used as a scapegoat during a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion.

Cephus seeks unspecified damages in his lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison, accusing the defendants of violating his due process rights, violating Title IX provisions and breach of contract.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers football team in August 2018 and was expelled from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for violating its nonacademic misconduct code as part of a Title IX investigation following his arrest on second- and third-degree sexual assault charges.

After a jury acquitted Cephus, he was reinstated and led Wisconsin in receiving during the 2019 season as the Badgers went 10-4 and reached the Rose Bowl. Cephus recently completed his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, who took him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

University officials did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment about the lawsuit.

Cephus' lawyer, Andrew Miltenberg, said he's spoken with NFL agents and draft analysts who believe Cephus would have been drafted earlier if not for his expulsion.