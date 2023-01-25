 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El convicted in killings of 2 women

JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football wide receiver was convicted of two counts of first-degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women.

Jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester.

Randle El, who was a wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2004 to 2007, also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.

Investigators said that while they did not have a murder weapon directly linking Randle El to the slayings, surveillance footage and text messages tied him to the crimes.

The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof and called just two witnesses. Randle El declined to testify in his own defense.

The defendant’s brother, former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, wore a pained look on his face as the Rock County jury returned the verdict.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 3.

Marcus Randle El

Randle El

 JANESVILLE POLICE
Brittany N. McAdory, Seairaha J. Winchester

McAdory (left); Winchester (right)

