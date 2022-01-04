Exact Sciences blood-based cancer screening to be simulated in hospital setting

In the not-so-distant future, when you’re getting your yearly head-to-toe physical from your doctor, a blood test that detects several types of cancer might be part of your checkup.

Besides saying “ah” and having your vital signs and reflexes examined, your primary care physician may also send you to a nearby lab for a quick screening as “virtually every cancer sheds into the bloodstream,” said David Harding, vice president of Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, health care company was acquired by Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences for $2 billion earlier this year. That’s partly because Thrive’s licensed cancer screening blood test, based on Johns Hopkins research, demonstrated in a study it could pick up 10 types of cancer in 26 women.

But Exact Sciences wanted to make the test even more powerful. The Madison company sought to combine its method for evaluating DNA "methylation" — a process that looks for changes to human DNA strand patterns — with Thrive’s. Thrive’s approach targets abnormal mutations and proteins.

Now, as part of a larger research effort to determine the safety and efficacy of the new “liquid biopsy” test, Harding said Exact Sciences has joined forces with Pennsylvania-based hospital Jefferson Health to simulate the screening in a real-world setting.

“We want to survey patients who would normally come in and present for primary care visits to understand their intentions and even their fears to have a test like this,” Harding said, adding the test is undergoing separate clinical studies as well. “(Jefferson Health) has a terrific primary care network ... a diverse set of (patient) populations that they serve.”

The hospital services more than 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening.

“The target population is asymptomatic (cancer) patients,” Harding explained.

For doctors, Harding said, the partnership provides an opportunity to determine how to best recommend the test during a patient visit — and how to guide a patient through a diagnosis if the test detects something abnormal.

Harding declined to share a timeline for the survey process, but said that both Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health plan to subsequently participate in a Food and Drug Administration study that determines how well the test works.

That’s expected to happen in “the back half of 2022,” he said, with both parties slated to publish study results soon after.

In September 2020, Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled preliminary data relating to the effectiveness of the blood-based test. The biomedical giant, along with the Mayo Clinic, has researched what are called “biomarkers” for various cancers in blood for nearly a decade.

The early study found that the screening could identify between 83-87% of liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancer cases — with a false positive rate of 5%.

“The broad intent is to catch cancer at the earliest stage possible,” Harding said, adding that the test is not meant to replace any cancer-detection methods currently on the market.

