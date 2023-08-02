Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations.

The biomedical giant best known for its Cologuard test reported a second-quarter loss of $81 million, or 45 cents per share, on revenue of $622.1 million.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share, and revenue of $599 million.

The molecular diagnostics company said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion.

In the second quarter a year ago, Exact Sciences reported a net loss of $166.1 million, or $0.94 per share, on revenue of $521.6 million.

“The team at Exact Sciences is powering the most innovative growth engine in cancer diagnostics," Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Led by our best-in-class scientific team, we'll continue to enhance our current tests and develop new tests that help meaningfully improve patient outcomes. The second-quarter results demonstrate how our scale and commercial teams will help those tests impact millions of patients while improving profitability."