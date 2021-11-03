 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exact Sciences reports third quarter net loss of $166.9 million

  • 0
Exact Sciences building, State Journal 2021 photo

Exact Sciences' corporate headquarters opened last year at University Research Park, one of three Madison-area campuses for the company, which makes Cologuard, the stool-based colon cancer screening test. After acquiring eight companies since 2018, Exact Sciences has 5,500 employees, 60% of whom are in the Madison area.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. reported Tuesday a net loss of $166.9 million in its third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations.

The publicly traded biotech giant said it had a loss of 97 cents per stock share during a Tuesday conference call. That’s compared with an 89 cent per share loss expected by six Wall Street analysts surveyed by Chicago-based firm Zacks Investment Research.

But Exact Sciences posted revenue of $456.4 million in the period, which exceeded Wall Street expectations. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected $429 million.

Exact Sciences Corp. CEO Kevin Conroy said Tuesday the company is entering an “exciting period” for its expanding efforts to support tests that help defeat cancer through early detection.

That entails getting more people tested with products such as Cologuard, which screens for colorectal cancers, as well as Oncotype DX — a portfolio of breast, colon and prostate cancer tests that aim to give an accurate picture of a tumor’s biological makeup, he said.

People are also reading…

Revenue for Exact Sciences screening tests increased by 31% in the third quarter, or by $280.4 million, compared to 2020. The sale of Oncotype products increased by 59%, or $145.4 million, compared to last year.

But screening revenue expectations were lower in the third quarter due to the rise of Delta variant cases starting in July, causing in-person sales to decrease in August and September, the company said Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces

Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.

Watch now: Top Workplaces 2021 Virtual Event
Govt-and-politics

Watch now: Top Workplaces 2021 Virtual Event

  • 0

Celebrate the best of Madison’s local employers and hear top executives explain how they create and maintain their cultures of growth.

Despite pandemic crisis, companies and employees keep cultures strong
Govt-and-politics

Despite pandemic crisis, companies and employees keep cultures strong

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Battered by an economy-wrecking pandemic and forced to quickly adapt to working at home, often juggling Zoom meetings, at-home schooling and a…

Employee surveys determine the area's Top Workplaces
Govt-and-politics

Employee surveys determine the area's Top Workplaces

  • BOB HELBIG Energage
  • 0

As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards are recognizin…

NO. 1 LARGE | Employee engagement begins with values at UW Credit Union
Govt-and-politics

NO. 1 LARGE | Employee engagement begins with values at UW Credit Union

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

At UW Credit Union, the underpinning of a strong organizational culture lies in embracing its core values and using them to serve credit union…

NO. 2 LARGE | Fighting cancer, sparking discovery fuel Exact Sciences
Govt-and-politics

NO. 2 LARGE | Fighting cancer, sparking discovery fuel Exact Sciences

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Exact Sciences, which rose from a small operation to a growing force in cancer diagnostics, thrives on a workplace culture fueled by innovatio…

NO. 3 LARGE | First Weber Realtors builds teams, loyalty, solutions
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 LARGE | First Weber Realtors builds teams, loyalty, solutions

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Teamwork, problem-solving and helping agents find success — however they measure it — drive the workplace culture at First Weber Realtors.

NO. 4 LARGE | Teamwork, flexibility help Summit Credit Union beat crisis
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 LARGE | Teamwork, flexibility help Summit Credit Union beat crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back, but the crisis revealed the value of Summit Credit Union’s strong culture.

NO. 5 LARGE | Kwik Trip adapts, keeps staff at the center of its success
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 LARGE | Kwik Trip adapts, keeps staff at the center of its success

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

The ability of Kwik Trip employees to manage change was important to the convenience store chain’s success during the past year, as it expande…

Area’s larger firms offer a spectrum of opportunities, benefits
Govt-and-politics

Area’s larger firms offer a spectrum of opportunities, benefits

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Here are the other top-ranked large firms in Top Workplaces 2021, rounding out a diverse mix of some of the area’s bigger employers and featur…

NO. 1 MIDSIZE | Sharing tools for success, innovation helps Singlewire thrive
Govt-and-politics

NO. 1 MIDSIZE | Sharing tools for success, innovation helps Singlewire thrive

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

At Singlewire Software, leadership creates an environment for success, for innovation and for embracing customer goals among its 114 employees.

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | Communication, teamwork power engagement at WPPI Energy
Govt-and-politics

NO. 2 MIDSIZE | Communication, teamwork power engagement at WPPI Energy

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

When Mike Peters took over the top job at WPPI Energy a decade ago, one of the first things he did was share the organization’s business plan …

NO. 3 MIDSIZE | Ascendium Education Group’s training, mission embraced by staff
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 MIDSIZE | Ascendium Education Group’s training, mission embraced by staff

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Employees at Madison-based Ascendium Education Group have adopted the values and mission of the organization and appreciate the training that …

NO. 4 MIDSIZE | Fairway’s culture, values get high marks as company grows
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 MIDSIZE | Fairway’s culture, values get high marks as company grows

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation values humility and customer service in a culture that has buy-in from CEO Steve Jacobson to the newe…

NO. 5 MIDSIZE | First Choice Dental crafted connection amid the crisis
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 MIDSIZE | First Choice Dental crafted connection amid the crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

The disruption and chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the stability of First Choice Dental’s workplace culture.

Midsize companies use creative approaches, benefits
Govt-and-politics

Midsize companies use creative approaches, benefits

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

The Top Workplaces winners among midsize companies reflect innovative styles to building corporate cultures that their employees embrace. Here…

NO. 1 SMALL | Horizon meets crisis with team spirit and workplace culture
Govt-and-politics

NO. 1 SMALL | Horizon meets crisis with team spirit and workplace culture

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

When the pandemic arrived, Dan Fitzgerald was certain of one thing: His employee culture, built purposefully and over time, would carry Horizo…

NO. 2 SMALL | Transparency, community involvement drive Infosec culture
Govt-and-politics

NO. 2 SMALL | Transparency, community involvement drive Infosec culture

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

When Jack Koziol started Infosec in Madison in 2004, he felt that workplace culture was nothing more than a corporate buzzword. Seventeen year…

NO. 3 SMALL | Shine United’s culture outlasts the COVID crisis
Govt-and-politics

NO. 3 SMALL | Shine United’s culture outlasts the COVID crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

This past chaos-packed year has been anything but a joy ride for Shine United.

NO. 4 SMALL | AE Business Solutions builds success on family and fun
Govt-and-politics

NO. 4 SMALL | AE Business Solutions builds success on family and fun

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Being successful in providing customers with information technology solutions and services starts with a family-centered culture based on fun,…

NO. 5 SMALL | Openness helps promote engagement at Palmer Johnson
Govt-and-politics

NO. 5 SMALL | Openness helps promote engagement at Palmer Johnson

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Craig Swenson’s door would always be open to employees at Palmer Johnson Power Systems — if he had a door.

Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures
Govt-and-politics

Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, from providing digital sheet music to promoting lush lawns, they…

Special awards acknowledge high-performing companies
Govt-and-politics

Special awards acknowledge high-performing companies

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace lif…

Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis
Govt-and-politics

Corporate culture helped counter pandemic crisis

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a str…

Rich Gallagher: Embrace change to accomplish important work
Govt-and-politics

Rich Gallagher: Embrace change to accomplish important work

  • RICH GALLAGHER Energage
  • 0

We have found ourselves in unprecedented times. Companies are under enormous pressure, especially to maintain their engagement with their empl…

Jim Nussle: Listening, learning, helping and leading at CUNA
Govt-and-politics

Jim Nussle: Listening, learning, helping and leading at CUNA

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) was founded in 1940 and the Madison-based trade association advocates on behalf of all of America…

Kathy Marsh: Hitting the right notes with employee respect and support
Govt-and-politics

Kathy Marsh: Hitting the right notes with employee respect and support

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

Musicnotes, a Madison-based digital sheet music retailer, has sold 50 million downloads to eight million customers since its founding in 1998.…

Larry Barton: Strang designs a culture through listening and learning
Govt-and-politics

Larry Barton: Strang designs a culture through listening and learning

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

As a 54-person firm drawing together the elements of architecture, engineering, interior design and planning, Strang Inc. aims to design innov…

Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces
Govt-and-politics

Values, benefits, commitment help define area’s Top Workplaces

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • 0

To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving …

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on GOP Redistricting Maps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News