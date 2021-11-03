Exact Sciences reports third quarter net loss of $166.9 million

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. reported Tuesday a net loss of $166.9 million in its third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations.
The publicly traded biotech giant said it had a loss of 97 cents per stock share during a Tuesday conference call. That’s compared with an 89 cent per share loss expected by six Wall Street analysts surveyed by Chicago-based firm Zacks Investment Research.
But Exact Sciences posted revenue of $456.4 million in the period, which exceeded Wall Street expectations. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected $429 million.
Exact Sciences Corp. CEO Kevin Conroy said Tuesday the company is entering an “exciting period” for its expanding efforts to support tests that help defeat cancer through early detection.
That entails getting more people tested with products such as Cologuard, which screens for colorectal cancers, as well as Oncotype DX — a portfolio of breast, colon and prostate cancer tests that aim to give an accurate picture of a tumor’s biological makeup, he said.
People are also reading…
Revenue for Exact Sciences screening tests increased by 31% in the third quarter, or by $280.4 million, compared to 2020. The sale of Oncotype products increased by 59%, or $145.4 million, compared to last year.
But screening revenue expectations were lower in the third quarter due to the rise of Delta variant cases starting in July, causing in-person sales to decrease in August and September, the company said Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces
Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.
Celebrate the best of Madison’s local employers and hear top executives explain how they create and maintain their cultures of growth.
Battered by an economy-wrecking pandemic and forced to quickly adapt to working at home, often juggling Zoom meetings, at-home schooling and a…
As employers take extraordinary steps to meet the needs of workers and customers during the pandemic, the Top Workplaces awards are recognizin…
At UW Credit Union, the underpinning of a strong organizational culture lies in embracing its core values and using them to serve credit union…
Exact Sciences, which rose from a small operation to a growing force in cancer diagnostics, thrives on a workplace culture fueled by innovatio…
Teamwork, problem-solving and helping agents find success — however they measure it — drive the workplace culture at First Weber Realtors.
Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back, but the crisis revealed the value of Summit Credit Union’s strong culture.
The ability of Kwik Trip employees to manage change was important to the convenience store chain’s success during the past year, as it expande…
Here are the other top-ranked large firms in Top Workplaces 2021, rounding out a diverse mix of some of the area’s bigger employers and featur…
At Singlewire Software, leadership creates an environment for success, for innovation and for embracing customer goals among its 114 employees.
When Mike Peters took over the top job at WPPI Energy a decade ago, one of the first things he did was share the organization’s business plan …
Employees at Madison-based Ascendium Education Group have adopted the values and mission of the organization and appreciate the training that …
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation values humility and customer service in a culture that has buy-in from CEO Steve Jacobson to the newe…
The disruption and chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the stability of First Choice Dental’s workplace culture.
The Top Workplaces winners among midsize companies reflect innovative styles to building corporate cultures that their employees embrace. Here…
When the pandemic arrived, Dan Fitzgerald was certain of one thing: His employee culture, built purposefully and over time, would carry Horizo…
When Jack Koziol started Infosec in Madison in 2004, he felt that workplace culture was nothing more than a corporate buzzword. Seventeen year…
This past chaos-packed year has been anything but a joy ride for Shine United.
Being successful in providing customers with information technology solutions and services starts with a family-centered culture based on fun,…
Craig Swenson’s door would always be open to employees at Palmer Johnson Power Systems — if he had a door.
Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, from providing digital sheet music to promoting lush lawns, they…
Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace lif…
Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a str…
We have found ourselves in unprecedented times. Companies are under enormous pressure, especially to maintain their engagement with their empl…
The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) was founded in 1940 and the Madison-based trade association advocates on behalf of all of America…
Musicnotes, a Madison-based digital sheet music retailer, has sold 50 million downloads to eight million customers since its founding in 1998.…
As a 54-person firm drawing together the elements of architecture, engineering, interior design and planning, Strang Inc. aims to design innov…
To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving …