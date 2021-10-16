Exits of UW System president and UW-Madison chancellor create opportunity, uncertainty

The top two jobs in the University of Wisconsin System are turning over within months of each other next year, a major leadership shakeup that comes on the heels of new chancellors installed during the pandemic at nearly half of the regional campuses and amid a variety of other challenges.

The departures of interim System President Tommy Thompson and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in 2022, along with new leaders at five of the 12 other campuses, create opportunities but also some sense of uncertainty, experts say. The timing related to the two leaders' exits will require close coordination.

"I think it complicates the choreography a little bit," said Katharine Lyall, who served as System president from 1992 to 2004. "Any good candidate for the Madison chancellorship is going to want to know who they’re working for. It just adds another dimension to the search for the System president to find someone who can attract good candidates for the Madison position."

Longtime political analyst and retired UW-La Crosse professor Joe Heim worries about how potential candidates may view the positions, given the System's recent history that has included budget battles, political challenges and changes to tenure that attracted national attention. He described the last eight to 10 years as "the most challenging stretch" in System history.

"Sometimes change can be good to have new people come in with fresh ideas," he said. "But I wonder what kind of message it sends to applicants that both positions are vacant. It might spark a little hesitancy on the part of top candidates."

Others don't see the timing as a disadvantage for Wisconsin.

Anne Coyle, a consultant with the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, said candidates may view the jobs together as a real opportunity to bring new ideas to the table. As for the System's history, she said searches for public university leaders aren't necessarily more difficult than for positions at private institutions, but demand a certain type of applicant.

"You have to have the stomach for greater transparency, for working with state government and for a smaller and smaller percentage of your budget covered by the state but be OK with a long list of rules and regulations," Coyle said. "Some people are not up for that."

Moving pieces

This isn’t the first time that both the System president and UW-Madison chancellor positions will turn over within months of each other. Blank started at the state flagship in July 2013, the same month Kevin Reilly announced he was stepping down as System president. Ray Cross took over as president about eight months later.

Blank this past week announced that she’s leaving UW-Madison at the end of the school year to become president of Northwestern University. Her departure will likely come just a few months after the UW Board of Regents select a new System president to take the reins from Thompson, who has been serving as interim president since July 2020.

Having two high-profile searches run simultaneously would put more pressure on the Regents, Heim said. The board is already feeling the squeeze because of last year's failed search when the sole finalist withdrew because of "process issues" that many have attributed to the way the board ran the search.

Regents president Ed Manydeeds said on Friday that there hasn't been a decision on whether to appoint an interim chancellor to take over after Blank's exit or start a search and try to have a successor in place around the time that she leaves.

Manydeeds said he personally was "leaning" toward starting a search soon but noted that board policy requires the decision to be made in consultation with the System president and Regents vice president.

"There's a lot of moving pieces to try to put together," he said. "I want the campus to be stable. That’s important to me."

The deadline to apply for the System president job ended Friday. A search committee will start interviewing semi-finalists next month with the Regents expected to announce their pick by February.

Other new faces in UW leadership include:

UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank: started March 1, 2020

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander: started May 1, 2020

UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson: started Jan. 11, 2021

Interim UW-Whitewater Chancellor Jim Henderson: started July 1, 2021

UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo: started July 15, 2021

UW-Madison search

For Blank, the move to Evanston will be a a sort of "homecoming." She spent a decade at Northwestern as a faculty member, got married in Chicago and her daughter attended the university.

"It's not push factors from UW as much as it is pull factors from Northwestern," she said in a call with reporters earlier this week.

For some other higher education leaders, however, the pandemic has played a role in their exits.

Coyle's firm, which conducts searches for nationally ranked liberal arts colleges and research universities, is seeing a lot of turnover, she said. Some higher education leaders who planned to step down in 2020 or 2021 delayed those plans, not wanting to appear as if they were jumping ship in the middle of a crisis. Others who expected to retire a few years from now have moved up their timelines because of burnout over the past 18 months.

Blank's departure doesn't appear to fit into the broader trend, Coyle said, but the national landscape may mean more competition among schools seeking their next leader.

There are several advantages UW-Madison has heading into the presidential search, experts say.

By the time Blank leaves, she will have led the university for nine years, one of the longest-serving chancellors in recent history. Lyall said the long tenure sends a signal of stability to candidates about the state of the university.

Having the presidential search already underway may also be a boost, Coyle said. Candidates find jobs appealing when the person to whom they report is relatively new and likely to be around for the next several years. Firms tend to have a harder time attracting candidates where their direct report has been working for a while and may be looking for other opportunities.

UW-Madison also has a history of hiring female leaders, which may help widen the applicant pool, she said.

A change in state law allowing for just one finalist to be named can also lure in sitting presidents or chancellors who may otherwise hesitate to enter a search out of fear they'll be "outed" as a finalist, Coyle said.

"Campus constituencies don’t always understand this but no one wants to be known as a loser in the search," she said.

Wisconsin previously required public disclosure of multiple finalists. UW leaders in 2015, however, successfully pushed lawmakers for changes that allow the System to keep all but a single finalist's identity hidden, a move open government advocates see as secretive and detrimental in the long run.

