AJ Frels, the executive director of Explore La Crosse, has been tapped for Gov. Tony Evers' Council on Tourism, Evers announced Thursday.
Frels, originally from Chaseburg, has led the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2016. He previously served on the council under Gov. Scott Walker.
The council advises the state as it develops and enacts the strategic plan to advance tourism.
Michelle Martin of Washburn County Tourism Association, Krystal Westfahl of the Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Darren Bush of the Blue Water Business Consortium were also named.
