Extended blast of arctic cold to follow pleasant Tuesday across southern Wisconsin

Another blast of arctic cold will follow a pleasant Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, with highs tumbling from the mid-30s to the single digits and lows plunging below zero, according to forecasters.

The cold will last into late January, making it the longest cold stretch this winter, AccuWeather said.

Along with the cold will come an Alberta clipper system that could deliver a few inches of snow to northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin late Tuesday into Wednesday, with no snow reaching southern Wisconsin.

After the above normal warmth on Tuesday, temperatures will plunge up to 40 degrees across the Midwest, with highs not even getting above zero in North Dakota and northern Minnesota on Thursday.

"Wednesday and Thursday's cold surge is thanks to a branch on the polar vortex that has traveled south into the U.S., and that is why the midweek cold can surpass the cool snap early this week," said AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

A southward displacement of the polar vortex for January was predicted many weeks in advance by AccuWeather meteorologists and will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two. However, it won’t be as severe as recent polar vortex cold outbreaks, such as last year’s that led to dozens of death and chaos in Texas.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 36 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 9 with wind chill values between zero and 5 as southwest winds gust to 30 mph, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 12 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, producing wind chill values of 10 below to below.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 2 below, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 9 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said quiet weather should continue with the cold, with just a 20% chance for snow showers Friday night into Saturday, and again on Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 16, 22, 17 and 21, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 7 below, 7, 4 and 5.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a stray flurry or sprinkle possible Tuesday, then much colder weather, with just light snow possible Saturday, a few flurries possible Sunday, and snow possible Sunday night into Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 37, 12, 7, 17, 24, 15 and 21, and overnight lows around 9, 5 below, 7 below, 7, 7 and 6.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 29 at 4:13 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 17, set in 1894.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 21 at 3:57 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 47 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 17, set in 1982.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.08 inches, 0.71 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.77 inches, 0.65 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 17 is 0.5 inches, set in 1877.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s January and 2022 snow total at 2.5 inches, 4.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9 inches, 9.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.6 inches, 12.9 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 17 is 5 inches, set in 1953.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.