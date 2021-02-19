'Extreme extrovert' sold construction equipment, loved Badgers football games

From 1952 to 2019, Ron Swann went to almost every Wisconsin Badgers football game, missing only five.

Growing up in Madison, he attended games with his dad. Later, Swann and his wife, Fran, joined friends tailgating before games and staying for the Fifth Quarter celebration afterward.

“He talked to everybody and loved to make friends,” son Bret Swann said.

“He was an extreme extrovert,” added son Tod Swann. “If he could get two more people sitting on his patio, wherever he was, he was happier.”

Swann, 79, died from COVID-19 on Oct. 25. He had lung disease and high cholesterol, and had a heart attack in his 40s. Leg problems made it difficult for him to walk in recent years, but after foot surgery and physical therapy he was back to walking well by late last summer, his family said.

“In September, he told me he was really looking forward to playing golf this winter,” said Fran, who spent winters with him during retirement in Port Charlotte, Florida. “Unfortunately that didn’t happen. He was so much a part of my life that it’s hard to be alone.”