Faculty call for public forums with UW System presidential finalists

"This just seems like a real unforced error," said Nick Fleisher, a UW-Milwaukee professor who leads the Wisconsin conference of the American Association of University Professors. "Talking to the public is a major part of the president’s job. The fact that (the UW Board of Regents) aren’t giving finalists that opportunity is strange and, I think, a mistake."

AFT-Wisconsin, which represents unionized faculty and staff at UW campuses, and PROFS, a UW-Madison faculty advocacy group, also called this week for public interviews.

The Regents expect to vote on a new president by the end of the month.

PROFS president Michael Bernard-Donals said he could not recall another time in his 24 years at the university when a significant leadership search did not include a public session with finalists.

"It's hugely disappointing, especially after the Regents have gone a good distance to involve more input from campuses," he said. "If (the finalists) are not up to the task, it would be important to know."

The System's second search had, up to this point, ticked many of the boxes that were absent from its first hiring attempt, which ended with the sole finalist withdrawing because of "process issues."

At least one representative from each of the 13 universities was included on the search committee. The group held 32 listening sessions across the state to gather input on what people want in the next president. And the System on Friday announced two finalists, Foley & Lardner CEO Jay Rothman and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

Rothman and Schmidt privately interviewed Tuesday with a committee of six Regents. They also took questions behind closed doors from some other groups, such as chancellors, System executive leaders, and campus representatives. Shared governance leaders picked the representatives, which included two faculty, four staff and two students.

Karen Walsh, who is chairing the search committee, said no public interviews would be held because the committee already received an "extraordinary" amount of public input during listening sessions in September and October.

"That reason, frankly, doesn’t make any sense," Fleisher said. "We’re at a different point in the search where we have finalists."

Expanded access?

Walsh in a Wednesday statement highlighted the listening sessions, large search committee and shared governance interview involvement as ways in which access was expanded. She also noted that four media outlets, including the Wisconsin State Journal, interviewed the finalists "to ensure that the public would have a full understanding of each of the candidates."

The media interviews entailed two questions from each news outlet for a total of eight questions, all of which were submitted before reporters knew who the finalists were. Each finalist was asked the same set of questions.

“Our intent was to build a process that was constructive for candidates, leadership, shared governance, the university community, and the public," Walsh said. "The fact of the matter is that we added three new, meaningful ways to expand access and introduce candidates which also afforded the university community more seats at the table to help shape the decision."

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to say how many candidates the larger search and screen committee forwarded to the smaller regent committee for consideration and if there were any finalists who withdrew from the process before being named, as was the case in the last search.

Finalists were not presented the option of a public forum, Pitsch said.

Rothman did not respond to an email Wednesday asking if he would agree to a public interview. Schmidt said Regents are responsible for designing the search process and he has participated in each phase as requested.

Previous search

It's worth noting that the public forum held in the previous presidential search generated substantial opinions about the candidate.

UW faculty were largely unimpressed by sole finalist Jim Johnsen's performance during a Zoom interview in June 2020. In response to one question about diversity, the University of Alaska System president characterized himself as a "minority" when he worked at a Native Alaskan-owned company where the majority of employees were Native Alaskan. His remark on the state's economy — where Alaskans pay no income tax and receive an annual "handout" from the oil savings account in comparison to Wisconsinites who "chip in" — angered faculty back in his home state.

Hours after Johnsen's interview, Tom Fitch, a Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates consultant assisting the System in its search, pushed board leaders to consider keeping the video on a more private server instead of being widely accessible to the public.

"We have been operating under the assumption that it would not be and have told Jim (Johnsen) that," Fitch said, according to emails first reported by Wisconsin Public Radio. "Have you let him know? We fear it may cause real issues for him back in Alaska if/when the media jumps on it."

Drew Petersen, who was board president at the time, declined the idea, saying it's important to maintain transparency.

Johnsen withdrew from the Wisconsin search two days after his interview. Ten days after that, he resigned from his Alaska job.

Looking back on the failed search, Fleisher said the sole public session offered important insight into the candidate. A Tuesday statement from his group concludes: "Whatever else may be said about that search, it is inarguable that the public gained valuable information, and that the end result was better for it."

