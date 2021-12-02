Failure of deteriorating Echo Lake dam could cause a 'tsunami' flood for Burlington

BURLINGTON — State regulators are trying to protect Burlington from a “tsunami” flood disaster if the Echo Lake dam should fail, a city official said during a community meeting on the lake’s future.

“They’re worried about loss of life and property from a dam failing,” Peter Riggs, the city’s director of public works, said while addressing questions from the public about the state’s motives for insisting that the city-owned dam be upgraded or removed.

Saying that dam failure on the 70-acre lake would have a “tsunami effect,” Riggs told the crowd: “You have catastrophic, uncontrolled release of floodwater. Removing that hazard needs to be our goal.”

If the dam is removed, Echo Lake will drain and vanish into the history books. If city officials want to salvage the lake, they must invest about $5 million in new infrastructure and other improvements.

About 50 people turned out Tuesday night inside Veterans Terrace for the first of two community meetings on the issue. The second meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12.

The Burlington City Council plans to make a decision in February.

Figuring it out

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, City Administrator Carina Walters and City Council President Jon Schultz were among those in attendance Tuesday night.

Participants in the community meeting voiced mixed feelings on the lake.

Yvette Moeller, a member of a Facebook group called “Save Echo Lake and Dam,” said the lake is a popular attraction and Burlington taxpayers would gladly spend $5 million to keep it.

“We know what we have,” she said. “And we know what needs to be done.”

Another resident, Kim Lunderskov, said the lake has become too much of a flood hazard and should be drained.

Lunderskov said the 70-acre site — which includes the White River — could be reclaimed as a natural resource. “It doesn’t have to be baseball fields or basketball fields,” he said. “Just have it be a natural habitat.”

Engineers have estimated that it would cost $1.1 million to remove the dam and drain the lake, possibly reaching $1.5 million or $2 million with contingency funds and engineering work.

To save the lake, engineers have calculated that the city would have to invest about $5 million — half for rebuilding and fortifying the dam, half for dredging years of pollution and sediment from the lake bottom.

Whatever option the city chooses, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources must approve and issue a permit. Either way, the lake will have to be drained, at least partially and temporarily.

DNR officials notified Burlington in 2015 that the aging and deteriorating dam is a “significant hazard.” The city was ordered to address the situation within 10 years — by 2025.

Back to original state, possible

The manmade lake was created in the 1800s when industrial entrepreneurs built a dam on the White River to harness power for operating a mill. The current dam is believed to be at least 50 years old.

If the dam is removed, the lake will drain into the White River and the river will resume flowing through the 70-acre site. Engineers have described several improvements the city could make on the former lakebed, including boardwalks and fishing docks.

Riggs told participants in the community meeting that possibilities for new amenities are “limited only by your imaginations.”

“The sky’s the limit,” he said.

Some participants questioned whether flooding could still occur at the site once the lake is drained. Riggs said flooding is always a risk in parks, but that draining the lake would remove the risk of the dam failing and unleashing a torrent of lake water on the community.

Enter Robin Vos: Assembly speaker steps into heated debate about Echo Lake in Burlington In a growing debate surrounding the future of Echo Lake in Burlington, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a local Republican, said he may lobby regulators at the state Department of Natural Resources to save the troubled lake.

Tom Vos, a former Burlington aldermen who also is the father of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said he favors investing in modernizing the dam and keeping Echo Lake.

Vos said he believes most people in the city would be willing to pay higher taxes to fund the project.

“Are we going to have to pay for it?” he said. “You bet.”

Robin Vos said in an interview last week that he wants to preserve the troubled lake, if necessary by lobbying regulators at the state Department of Natural Resources.