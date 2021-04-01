Families of John Dillinger, Indiana sheriff to watch as sheriff's stolen car is returned, 87 years later

"It includes some footage that's never been seen by the public," Pace said. "It was archived and will be seen for the first time."

Sheriff Holley's car and a 1933 Essex Terraplane previously owned by the Dillinger Museum will be used for reenactments for the Discovery Channel show.

Pace acquired the Terraplane, believed to be one of Dillinger's cars, in a public auction after the Dillinger Museum moved from the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond to the Old Courthouse in Crown Point, where it wouldn't fit.

"It's been fully restored but as I drove it away from the auction to steering wheel came off and dropped in my lap," he said.

The car was also used to film "Public Enemies" starring Johnny Depp in Crown Point, appearing early on in the Hollywood movie.

"It was a very fast car for the time with a top speed of 107 mph," Pace said. "Dillinger liked it because it had a lower profile and wasn't prone to rolling over if they had to make a lot of turns. Dillinger and his gang gravitated to the faster cars to get away, and it was the fastest car."