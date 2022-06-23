Family of slain student Kelly Nolan offering reward in 15-year-old case

Fifteen years after a 22-year-old college student disappeared from Downtown Madison, her family is offering a reward in hopes of finding her killer.

Kelly Nolan, a UW-Whitewater student living in Madison for the summer, was last seen in the State Street area in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007, after a night out with friends.

Police found her body 16 days later in a densely wooded property in the 4700 block of Schneider Drive northeast of Oregon.

Madison police said Thursday Nolan’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information provided this year that leads to the conviction of her killer.

“We are still seeking accountability and answers surrounding our daughter's death,” the family said in a statement provided by police. “We know there is someone out there, whether locally or elsewhere, that can shed light on what happened to Kelly during her final moments of life.”

Police say multiple veteran detectives have interviewed hundreds of people and continue to pursue leads, though they have no suspects.

The Waunakee native, who was a senior at UW-Whitewater studying communications, was living in Madison on Mifflin Street for the summer to work.

She spent the night before her disappearance out with friends. They eventually separated, and witnesses reported seeing Nolan in the 500 block of State St. between 2:20 and 2:30 a.m. on that Saturday.

Police believe Nolan later went to the area off Schneider Drive in the town of Dunn, but are still trying to figure out if she left on her own or was forced.

Little information has been released since the initial investigation, but Nolan's death certificate was amended in 2014 to note she died from "homicidal violence," including "blunt force trauma of torso with fractures."

The night of her death, Nolan was wearing an emerald green, scooped-neck shirt and jeans and was carrying a grayish-green handbag with several outside pockets.

Police are asking anyone who remembers seeing her that night or with any information about her death to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said even the smallest details are significant.

“Those details just might be the information that is needed to solve this crime and bring a small bit of peace to our family,” the family statement said. “We ask that you be brave.”

Nolan's death was the first of three Downtown homicides in a span of 10 months in 2007 and 2008, and is the only one that has yet to be solved.

Joel Marino, 31, was fatally stabbed in his West Shore Drive home on Jan. 28, 2008. A former UW-Madison student suffering mental illness confessed to his killing and later committed suicide in prison.

In 2020, authorities charged David A. Kahl with the April 2, 2008, slaying of Brittany Zimmermann, a 21-year-old UW-Madison student who was beaten and stabbed in her home on West Doty Street. Kahl, 55, is scheduled to stand trial next year.

