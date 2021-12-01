Family of Sun Prairie man sues UW Hospital over Legionnaires' outbreak in 2018

The family of a Sun Prairie man who died after being treated at UW Hospital in late 2018 is suing the hospital, saying he contracted Legionnaires’ disease during the hospital’s previously reported outbreak of the pneumonia-like bacterial illness that spreads in water systems.

Siblings of Dennis Frye, 66, who had leukemia and died in January 2019, are suing the hospital for wrongful death. They seek damages for Frye's medical expenses, pain and suffering, and their loss of his companionship.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, Frye developed signs of pneumonia on Dec. 3, 2018, after being at the hospital for about a month in mid-October to mid-November for a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia. He was found to have Legionnaires’ disease, for which he was hospitalized again on Dec. 5 and yet again in late December 2018, before being transferred to hospice care and dying Jan. 12, 2019.

The hospital “negligently operated the subject premises in a manner which permitted the hazardous condition of the contaminated water supply to exist,” the lawsuit says.

"We have a robust and effective water management program in place for our hospitals and clinics and have had no further legionella issues since November 2018," UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said Wednesday in a statement.

UW Hospital officials announced the outbreak in late November 2018, saying the problem appeared to stem from a decision to reduce water flow during low-demand times. That can make the water system more vulnerable to infectious bacteria, they said.

As of Dec. 18, 2018, 14 patients had been infected with Legionnaires', with three deaths in people who had other serious, life-limiting conditions, officials said. Kumlien said Wednesday those figures remain accurate.

To address the problem, officials said the hospital extensively chlorinated its water system and resumed regular water flow. Kumlien said additional steps have been taken to reduce potential future risk, such as continuous low-level chlorination to hot potable water, contracting with a vendor for high-level chlorination and filtration in the case of immediate risk and increased monitoring for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires'.

Until the outbreak, UW Hospital hadn’t had any cases of Legionnaires’ acquired at the hospital in 23 years, officials said. Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director for infection control at UW Health, attributed that to a copper-silver ionization system that disinfects the water.

Elliot Olsen, the Frye family's attorney, said he's not aware of other lawsuits involving UW Hospital's Legionnaires' outbreak. Kumlien said the hospital has "responded to two additional claims." The hospital's status as a public authority includes a $50,000 cap on damages caused by authority employees.

Frye’s obituary said he died after a 2½ year struggle with leukemia. He was a “lifelong cook” who most recently worked as a deli clerk at Cabela’s, the obituary said. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and shooting pool, and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan, the obituary said.

Nationwide, nearly 10,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease were reported in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure is likely an underestimate, as many cases go unreported.

About one in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires’ will die, the CDC says. The rate is higher among those infected at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities.

Legionnaires’ is named for a 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia that hospitalized more than 200 people and killed 34.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0