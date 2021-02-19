Family therapist loved music, learned Spanish in later years

At the therapy center, he brought in orchids that lived for years. “I have managed to keep some of those alive and repeatedly blooming thanks to his advice to nurture them with ‘benign neglect,’” Faynik said.

At the UW-Madison School of Social Work, where Fish taught for years, a scholarship is being set up in his name.

Fish was also musical, playing bass guitar and piano with the Dilettantes, an informal group that gathered in Madison for many years.

Dave Fish, 35, of Madison, said his father studied Spanish in his later years, taking two trips to Oaxaca for immersion learning. He also became interested in Latin dancing.

“At his retirement party (in 2013), he had his dance teacher come and teach everyone how to salsa,” he said.

Another son, Jonathan Fish-Lubniewski, 41, lives in Fitchburg. Their mother, Ruth, lives in Madison. She did not want to comment for this story, with Dave saying he was the family spokesman.

Given Fish's physical and mental decline in recent years, his death from COVID-19 has brought mixed feelings, Dave said.

“It’s very sad that he’s gone, but there’s also relief,” he said. “He had been trapped these last few years.”