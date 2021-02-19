Family therapist loved music, learned Spanish in later years

The son of an Episcopal priest, Vince Fish found his calling as a family therapist. Vince’s son, Dave, sees a progression tied to social trends.
“Being a psychologist is a more modern, secular way to help people,” Dave Fish said of the profession of his father, 70, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 13. “You could describe him as a really caring, intelligent person who inherited all of the socially stiff traits of 1950s-60s, English-Protestant Americans and then tried to break out of them.”
Vince Fish worked at the Dane County Mental Health Center, now known as Journey, and helped form the Family Therapy Center of Madison. He developed Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia nearly a decade ago and had lived in care facilities for about five years, including Fountainhead Homes in DeForest, where he died a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Trained as a social worker and then as a psychologist, his work focused on sexual abuse, eating disorders, compulsive behaviors and complex trauma, said Carol Faynik, another co-founder of the Family Therapy Center.
At his memorial service, Faynik said Fish was “sensitive to the equality of women," recalling that years ago he did the laundry at home but mistakenly mixed his wife’s delicate professional outfits with everything else. “He humbly admitted to me that he had wrecked all of them,” she said.
At the therapy center, he brought in orchids that lived for years. “I have managed to keep some of those alive and repeatedly blooming thanks to his advice to nurture them with ‘benign neglect,’” Faynik said.
At the UW-Madison School of Social Work, where Fish taught for years, a scholarship is being set up in his name.
Fish was also musical, playing bass guitar and piano with the Dilettantes, an informal group that gathered in Madison for many years.
Dave Fish, 35, of Madison, said his father studied Spanish in his later years, taking two trips to Oaxaca for immersion learning. He also became interested in Latin dancing.
“At his retirement party (in 2013), he had his dance teacher come and teach everyone how to salsa,” he said.
Another son, Jonathan Fish-Lubniewski, 41, lives in Fitchburg. Their mother, Ruth, lives in Madison. She did not want to comment for this story, with Dave saying he was the family spokesman.
Given Fish's physical and mental decline in recent years, his death from COVID-19 has brought mixed feelings, Dave said.
“It’s very sad that he’s gone, but there’s also relief,” he said. “He had been trapped these last few years.”