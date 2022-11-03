Fast, simple, efficient: Habitat for Humanity eyes insulated concrete as key to affordable housing

At a glance: Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity strives to build and renovate “safe, decent” homes that it sells to low-income families through low-interest mortgages.

To qualify, families may not earn more than 60% of the local median income, or $62,280 for a family of three, must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who demonstrate a need for housing as well as the ability to make mortgage payments.

Visit go.madison.com/habitat-for-humanity to learn more or apply for housing.