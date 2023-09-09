Two people were killed in a crash in Vernon County on Friday after the driver suffered a medical event, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash along Highway N just south of Getter Road in the town of Franklin was reported about 1 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

The driver of a mid-size SUV was heading north on Highway NN and went off the left side of the road, traveled parallel to the road for a considerable distance, then went further left, across a hay field and struck a large tree head-on, Torgerson said.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh and Deputy Coroner Amanda White, Torgerson said, adding that names were being withheld pending notification of family.

Evidence suggests the driver suffered a sudden medical event prior to leaving Highway N, and the crash remains under investigation, Torgerson said.