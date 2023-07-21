People rallied around Rudi the pig as his seven-day stay came to an end.

The pig has been a popular sight along Madison’s Southwest Bike Path for more than a year, but last week the city gave Rudi’s owners, Paula Niedenthal and Markus Brauer, a warning that Rudy had to leave within a week or they would be cited. Pigs are not allowed in Madison.

That seven-day period ended Thursday. Rudi’s owners weren’t yet cited, but the city told Niedenthal on Thursday that they would follow up.

Meanwhile, signs have shown up along the bike path. One said, “Rudy: The pig that brought joy to bicyclists, joggers, walkers and a whole town.”

Another says, “Pardon the pig” inside a web drawing, evoking “Charlotte’s Web,” the classic E.B. White children’s story about Wilbur the pig and his friend Charlotte, a spider who saves his life by writing about him in her web.

That sign pleaded with the mayor to “do the right thing.”

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said Thursday that it would be some time before the warning Rudi’s owners got last week from Public Health Madison and Dane County made its way through this office.

“I’m not really personally involved with the cases we have,” he said. “So, first of all, the public health department is the one that would issue a citation. Just like the police would issue a citation for speeding. It’s an ordinance the public health department enforces, so it’s up to them to decide whether or not to issue a citation.”

He said his office would only get involved if Niedenthal enters a not-guilty plea. “Then we would make a decision about whether to prosecute in municipal court. So there’s a couple of steps before it gets to us.”

Those steps could take months.

Haas said he can’t say yet whether the city would prosecute. There are cases in municipal court all the time in which city attorneys have to make decisions about whether to prosecute or reach a settlement, he said.

“There’s an ordinance on the books right now, and so unless the ordinance has changed, city agencies will enforce the ordinances,” Haas said.

Niedenthal, meanwhile, worked from home Thursday wondering what would happen to Rudi, a 1-year-old Juliana miniature pig.

“My guess is either they’re gonna come on 10 horses or they’re not gonna come at all,” she said.

Niedenthal contacted her City Council member, Regina Vidaver, 5th District, to discuss the possibility that the ordinance hasn’t evolved to allow animals like Rudi, who’s bred to be a pet. Vidaver said she needed to look into it and is now on vacation and didn’t respond to an email Thursday.

Inquiries made

Meanwhile, Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents an area on the other side of the bike path, consulted with Haas and asked how Niedenthal could contest the citation.

Evers said if Niedenthal pleads not guilty and asks for a court appearance, that would take time, and in the interim, the council should be able to change the ordinance. “And by that time, it would be moot,” he said.

He said no one from the city is going to come and pick up Rudi, and Niedenthal won’t be faced with mounting fines for every day she’s in violation.

Evers said he thinks staff from the city’s public health and zoning departments are open to the idea that the council could change the ordinance in this instance.

“We are checking in with other municipalities and figuring out how this can be done and how we can construct parameters, clear parameters around it, in terms of maybe a weight limit on a pig and certain breeds of pigs that would be acceptable as pets,” he said.

Christy Vogt, a spokesperson for the health department, said Thursday that as far as she knows, nothing has changed. “We follow and enforce all ordinances that pertain to our agency.”

The ordinance, enacted in June 2018, prohibits anyone inside Madison’s city limits from possessing pigs, hogs, boars or swine. The only exceptions are special events or block parties, and those require permits.

Possible options

Haas told Evers that if the council amends the ordinance or is in the midst of reconsidering the ordinance, that may impact the position the city attorney’s office takes.

“I do not know how prevalent restrictions regarding ownership of pigs in cities is, or the extent of the public health and safety concerns for various types of pigs,” Haas wrote. “Based on brief conversations I have had today; it seems that it is rare for Wisconsin cities to permit pigs as pets except for potbellied pigs in some municipalities.”

Evers said there are ways to craft an ordinance that has strict and clear parameters regarding public health and safety, for instance, that a pig gets certain vaccinations. “We don’t want a pet that could spread swine flu, right?”

Pigs would need to be licensed the way dogs are, too, he said. The council would also need to come up with rules regarding the conditions under which pigs are kept, similar to how the city handles chickens and chicken coops, he said.

Niedenthal’s situation is novel in that not many people have chosen to have a pet pig, Evers said, “but under the circumstances it seems like we ought to be able to make this modest change ... I don’t think you’re going to find pigs on every block.”

To the farm

Niedenthal got a call from an officer from the health department late in the day Thursday and she told him she was planning to take Rudi back to her hobby farm in Juneau County for the weekend, as she did last weekend.

Leaving Rudi at the farm is not a solution, she said, because she has to work on Monday and there’s nobody there to care for him.

Niedenthal said when she let Rudi out Thursday morning in the backyard, which is visible from the bike path, people were saying their goodbyes.

“I needed to let him go potty and stuff and now he’s asleep in in my kitchen because I’m working,” she said. “That’s what he does.”

