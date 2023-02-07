The father of a former Lincoln Middle School student, injured when an off-duty Kenosha Police officer reportedly knelt on her neck following a fight with another student in the school’s cafeteria, has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Kenosha Unified and the officer.

Attorney Drew DeVinney, on behalf of Jerrel Perez, of Zion, Ill., the father of the girl listed as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Milwaukee.

Perez is suing Shawn Guetschow, a Kenosha Police officer and a former security officer for the district at Lincoln Middle School at the time of the March 4, 2022, incident. Kenosha Unified and the City of Kenosha are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Excessive force allegations

The suit claims that Guetschow used excessive force in subduing the then-12-year-old student. It also claims that the city and the district failed to provide the necessary supervision, training and discipline required for the job of police officer or security officer.

The suit indicates the girl’s constitutional rights were violated and calls for unspecified compensatory damages against all three defendants. It also calls for unspecified punitive damages against Guetschow, along with court costs and attorney’s fees.

In a statement, DeVinney said that during the incident Guetschow intervened to break up an altercation between two sixth grade students in the cafeteria.

“Video of the incident shows Officer Guetschow losing his temper, pulling Jane Doe to the floor, smashing her head into the hard tile surface, getting on top of her and choking her with his knee under the full weight of his adult body,” DeVinney said.

He said the girl “struggled to breathe” while Guetschow kept his knee on the back of her neck. According to the suit, the officer’s use of force “constituted an unlawful chokehold.”

It states that the use of a chokehold is prohibited by Kenosha Police Department policy, except “where deadly force is allowed and only as a last resort.”

It alleges he had intended to cause the girl physical harm and that the district and the city knew Guetschow had a reputation for “having a short temper.” As a former officer with the Lake Geneva Police Department, in his final year of employment his field performance was marked as “unacceptable” and he was described as “emotional, panicked or loses their temper,” the suit contends.

Physical, emotional trauma

The student suffered physical injuries that included “traumatic brain injury, cervical strain and recurrent headaches,” which have required medical treatment, according to the suit.

She also continues to suffer from mental trauma, anxiety and “severe emotional distress” which have led her to undergo counseling and treatment for mental health, according to the lawsuit.

She has since left the state and is attending school elsewhere.

“Although she is not healed from her trauma, she is ready to stand up for herself,” DeVinney said. “Filing this lawsuit and seeking accountability from an unjust system is a sincere act of bravery on the part of this remarkable young woman.”

Attorney for officer, district responds

Perez’ federal lawsuit comes on the heels of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office notification to Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley that it would not pursue charges against Guetschow, who attempted to break up a fight involving the two students at the middle school, according to Sam Hall, the attorney representing Guetschow and the district.

In a statement, Hall said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin had also reviewed the case and “has found Officer Guetschow committed no civil rights violations.”

Officer still recovering

Hall said Guetschow continues to recover from injuries sustained during the physical altercation with the student during lunch time in the school cafeteria.

“As Officer Guetschow was attempting to break up the fight, he was pushed to the ground, his head violently striking a table as he fell to the floor,” he said.

Guetschow suffered a concussion, “significant swelling and a contusion of the head” during the incident, Hall said.

The statement continues that despite the officer’s injuries and “through the use of a trained law enforcement technique, he was ultimately able to gain control over the student” before escorting her to school administrators and a police officer on duty.

Guetschow was later treated in the emergency room at a local hospital.

“These officers are in Kenosha Unified schools because it’s the district’s highest priority to provide a safe and secure learning environment for its students and staff,” Hall said. “We will vigorously defend KUSD and Officer Guetschow in this action.”