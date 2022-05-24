Father of toddler who died from neglect in Lomira charged in case; mother already convicted, in prison

JUNEAU – The father of a 3-year-old child who died from neglect in 2020 has now joined the mother, who had already been convicted, in being charged in the case.

Frank Pleester, 35, Milwaukee, faces three felony counts of neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm) along with a misdemeanor obstructing charge. For each of the felony counts, he could face up to three years of initial confinement along with three years of extended supervision.

Jamie Hildebrandt, 34, was sentenced last July to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son in Lomira.

Hildebrandt and Pleester had three children.

Their 3-year-old son died March 6, 2020. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including contusions to the boy’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. He had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.

Hildebrandt, who spoke to officers in 2020, had admitted to accidently stepping on the boy when he was in the bathroom. Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs but they did not feel broken. She then helped the boy to his bed and put make-up foundation on him when she put him back to bed. Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy’s grandmother found the boy and contacted police.

A pediatrician was brought in by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and diagnosed that the injuries were consistent with child physical abuse and there would have been concerns for general neglect and chronic malnutrition for the boy.

A woman, who had the child living with her at times, told police that she had questioned if the boy was being fed enough and injuries he had gotten. Pleester told law enforcement that he did notice his son acted differently and was more social when staying with that woman.

When Pleester talked to police, he denied knowing anything about any of his children’s medical information and said that Hildebrandt was responsible for that. Hildebrandt did not have access to a vehicle. Pleester said that Hildebrandt’s mother or a neighbor could transport the children to the doctor.

Pleester did admit to knowing that Hildebrandt had been abusive to the boy in the past. Pleester told law enforcement that he threatened to do the same to Hildebrandt as she did to the child.

“You want to hit the kids, I’ll show you. If that’s how you want to look, you can look like that too,” Pleester said to law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.

Pleester told police that he told Hildebrandt that she had to stop treating the 3-year-old differently than the other children. Pleester admitted knowing that Hildebrandt used heroin.

Family members had asked Pleester to leave Hildebrandt because of her drug use and not caring for the children. They also offered to watch the children while he was at work, but he refused. Pleester told law enforcement that he had stayed with his parents about a year earlier because of Hildebrandt’s drug use. He returned when she was sober, but she went back to using drugs.

An initial appearance for Pleester is scheduled for June 13.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.