ANNA HANSEN
Two men found dead by Boscobel police in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning have been identified as a father and son.
At about 7 am, officers were sent to a Boscobel residence where they found Christopher Mezera, 32 and his father, Russell Mezera, 58, both of Boscobel, shot to death.
Criminals look for people who are not paying attention to their surroundings and use the element of surprise to their advantage. You can reduce your risk by following these tips.
According to Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick, Christopher and Russell were sitting in an enclosed porch at the residence on Wednesday night, when at some point Christopher fired a gun twice at Russell, hitting him in the chest. Christopher then took his own life.
Police believe alcohol was a factor, but they do not know the motive behind the incident.
The Boscobel Police Department was assisted by members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant County coroner.
The 30 cities with the highest murder rates in the US
Murder rates in the US
From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
This list looks at cities with a population of 25,000 or more to remove outliers. Murder rate per capita (per 10,000 people) is calculated to standardize and compare results.
Want to see how your city or others compare with those listed here?
Try our online database with nearly 10,000 U.S. city crime statistics.
What caused the dramatic spike in 2020 homicide rate?
29. Charleston, West Virginia
Murders per 10K people: 2.63 Total murders: 13
Population: 49,429
By Analogue Kid at en.wikipedia - Own work. Transferred from en.wikipedia, Public Domain
28: Lake Worth, Florida
Murders per 10K people: 2.63 Total murders: 10
Population: 38,021
By Nuggetboy at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Quadell using CommonsHelper., Public Domain
26: Kansas City, Missouri
Murders per 10K people: 2.7 Total murders: 129
Population: 478,364
Image by
John Bergman from Pixabay
25: East Point, Georgia
Murders per 10K people: 2.79 Total murders: 10
Population: 35,791
By Vincerelli86 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
24: Chicago, Illinois
Murders per 10K people: 2.81 Total murders: 765
Population: 2,725,153
Image by
David Mark from Pixabay
23: San Bernardino, California
Murders per 10K people: 2.85 Total murders: 62
Population: 217,303
Image by
VodkaChvck from Pixabay
22: Elkhart, Indiana
Murders per 10K people: 2.63 Total murders: 9
Population: 34,242
Image by
Stephen Marc from Pixabay
21: North Charleston, South Carolina
Murders per 10K people: 2.9 Total murders: 32
Population: 110,490
By North Charleston from North Charleston, SC, United States - North Charleston City Hall, CC BY-SA 2.0
20: Memphis, Tennessee
Murders per 10K people: 2.99 Total murders: 196
Population: 656,434
Image by
Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay
19: Orlando, Florida
Murders per 10K people: 3.03 Total murders: 84
Population: 277,719
Image by
Michelle Maria from Pixabay
17: Petersburg, Virginia
Murders per 10K people: 3.41 Total murders: 11
Population: 32,293
By Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - Downtown Petersburg, VA, CC BY-SA 2.0
16: Jackson, Mississippi
Murders per 10K people: 3.41 Total murders: 58
Population: 170,070
By Michael Barera,
CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
15. Cleveland, Ohio
Murders per 10K people: 3.5 Total murders: 135
Population: 386,227
Image by
David Mark from Pixabay
14: Compton, California
Murders per 10K people: 3.54 Total murders: 35
Population: 98,861
HanSangYoon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
13: Newark, New Jersey
Murders per 10K people: 3.55 Total murders: 100
Population: 281,450
By King of Hearts - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
12. Wilmington, Delaware
Murders per 10K people: 3.6 Total murders: 26
Population: 72,183
By Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant) - Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 2.5
11. Orange, New Jersey
Murders per 10K people: 3.61 Total murders: 11
Population: 30,470
By Jim.henderson - Own work, Public Domain
10. Danville, Virginia
Murders per 10K people: 3.84 Total murders: 16
Population: 41,686
By See This - Own work, Public Domain
9. Salisbury, North Carolina
Murders per 10K people: 4.1 Total murders: 14
Population: 34,121
By AlexiusHoratius - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
8. New Orleans, Louisiana
Murders per 10K people: 4.38 Total murders: 174
Population: 397,208
Image by
llambrano from Pixabay
7. Detroit, Michigan
Murders per 10K people: 4.53 Total murders: 303
Population: 669,673
Image by
arthurpalac from Pixabay
6. Flint, Michigan
Murders per 10K people: 4.61 Total murders: 45
Population: 97,548
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File
5. Baltimore, Maryland
Murders per 10K people: 5.14 Total murders: 318
Population: 618,385
Image by
Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay
4. St. Louis, Missouri
Murders per 10K people: 5.98 Total murders: 188
Population: 314,507
Image by
Alexander Schettino from Pixabay
3. Gary, Indiana
Murders per 10K people: 6.01 Total murders: 46
Population: 76,556
By Takingactioningary - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
2. Chester, Pennsylvania
Murders per 10K people: 6.74 Total murders: 23
Population: 34,109
By Smallbones - Own work, CC0
1. East St. Louis, Illinois
Murders per 10K people: 10.09 Total murders: 27
Population: 26,769
By Paul Sableman - Collinsville Avenue, CC BY 2.0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!