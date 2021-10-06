 Skip to main content
Federal agent shot in Racine in stable condition, police confirm

RACINE — A federal agent, originally reported to be a U.S. Marshal, is said to be in "stable condition" after being shot in the City of Racine's Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to a late morning alert from the Racine Police Department, the agent "was shot during a multi-jurisdictional operation" on Clairmont Street. An alert sent earlier in the morning said that the "critical incident" occurred at 3722 Clairmont St.

As of 11:40 p.m., the area remained active, with loud booms being heard.

