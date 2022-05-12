Federal indictment: Sun Prairie company caused death of 5 employees in 2017 explosion

A Sun Prairie milling company was charged with federal crimes Thursday for knowingly engaging in years of safety violations that resulted in the killing of five workers in a dust explosion at a corn mill in Cambria in 2017

For at least five years, Didion Milling Inc. failed to keep up with cleanings required in federal regulations to ensure safety at its facility and then covered those failures up by forging documents, falsifying records and back-dating or back-filling entries in a log book to make it look like the cleanings were completed, an indictment filed in federal court alleges.

It’s unusual for safety violations to result in a federal indictment, a signal of the weight of the allegations against Didion. The company has been charged with nine crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and two counts of willful safety violations, causing death.

Regular cleanings are important in grain mills to ensure the safety of workers.

In a corn mill, dust from grain is combustible. If there’s a high enough concentration of dust suspended in the air, a spark or other ignition source can cause the dust to catch fire and explode.

To prevent such explosions, federal regulations require grain mill operators to regularly perform cleanings to reduce accumulations of dust that could fuel an explosion. That’s exactly what Didion didn’t do at the Cambria corn mill, the indictment alleges.

“Managers knew that the weekly cleanings of dust from the walls, equipment and overhead surfaces in each room in the mill ... frequently did not get done,” the indictment states, noting that surfaces in the facility were “were routinely layered with hazardous accumulations of combustible dust.”

Federal regulations also require grain mill operators to keep filter collectors — devices that filter out dust — outside because the collectors suspend dust in the air while they’re filtering, a combustion hazard. If not outside, the collectors either need a vent to the outside or an explosion suppression system.

Didion had at least two dozen filter collectors inside its facility with neither, the indictment states.

Those alleged safety violations came to a head on May 31, 2017.

5 dead, 15 hurt

The explosion at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 45 miles northeast of Madison, leveled much of the sprawling facility and killed Didion employees Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow, Carlos “Charly” Nunez, Angel Reyes and Pawel Tordoff. Fifteen others were injured.

According to the indictment, the initial explosion spread and caused more explosions because of accumulated dust in several areas of the facilities. One of the explosions happened inside one of the filter collectors that should have been outside.

Didion’s safety violations “caused death to” the five employees, the indictment alleges.

Didion and several leaders in the company were charged with conspiracy because they allegedly knew the lack of cleaning created unsafe conditions, but didn’t fix it and then lied about it.

“The object of the conspiracy was to conceal violations and unsafe conditions from auditors and government agencies,” the indictment states.

‘Not completed’

In one example from 2014, a staffer changed roughly 300 “task not completed” entries in a log book that tracked the cleaning to “Superintendent verified tasks were completed on this date,” according to the indictment. In 2016, an employee back filled 166 entries that had been left blank.

To cover up the fact that regular cleanings weren’t happening, managers would schedule “extraordinary cleanings” right before audits to make it appear as though everything was in order, the indictment says.

The falsification of records was a pattern from at least March 25, 2013 through Feb. 8, 2018, and probably stretched beyond that window, the indictment alleges.

Didion and its leaders were also charged with fraud for allegedly deceiving food safety auditors so they could continue making millions of dollars annually off of milled corn ingredients sold to food and beverage manufacturers.

The indictment is seeking all of the profits Didion made off of its conspiracy. For willfully violating safety rules, causing an employees’ death, offenders can face a $10,000 fine and up to six months in prison. That could be longer if a judge decides to stack the sentences.

Didion has had serious safety violations since the 2017 explosion. In March 2020, a contractor was seriously injured after falling 30 feet from a catwalk while cleaning a grain bin.

Several months later, in December 2020, a worker was found dead inside a silo after he failed to show up to a meeting.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Didion allowed workers to walk on moving grain, enter bins with buildup of grain on the sides, enter bins while equipment is running and enter bins without an outside observer, all willful violations.

