Federal judge rules against parents in lawsuit over Sun Prairie school's 'slave assignment'

A federal judge ruled in favor of the Sun Prairie School District in a lawsuit filed by two Black parents and their children over a middle school assignment that asked sixth-graders how they would punish a slave in ancient Mesopotamia.
The parents, Dazrrea Ervins and Priscilla Jones, claimed that the assignment, which coincided with the first day of Black History Month in February 2021, violated their civil rights and those of their children, Zavion Ervins and George Brockman.
The social studies assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School gave students learning about Hammurabi’s Code the following prompt: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
An internal investigation at the district found that the prompts were not part of the district’s official curriculum on ancient Mesopotamia and that three teachers came up with the assignment on their own.
The three teachers were put on administrative leave after the incident and later resigned.
Along with complaints about the assignment, the lawsuit accused the district of discriminating against Brockman for his learning disability and failing to protect him from racist bullying. The parents’ lawsuit was filed in June 2021.
But Ervins and Jones failed to show evidence that the ordeal violated their civil rights or those of their children, concluded U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson of the Western District of Wisconsin.
“A reasonable jury certainly could find that its content and timing were offensive, insensitive and justifiably upset students and their families,” Peterson wrote of the Mesopotamia assignment in an opinion handed down on July 1.
“But a hostile environment claim requires much more than a single upsetting episode,” he said.
The district also didn’t single out the two children or treat them differently because of their race, Peterson said.
In the suit, Ervins further claimed that teaching Hammurabi’s Code violated the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution since it was against her morals and religious beliefs.
“Nothing in the Mesopotamia materials endorsed Hammurabi’s Code,” Peterson said. “It was presented as part of a history lesson, not as a moral code to guide the students’ lives.”
The district insisted that neither Ervins nor Jones had standing and fought to keep the two children’s testimony out of court.
After the assignment and an apology from teachers over Zoom, Brockman — who suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and dysgraphia — attempted to harm himself and eventually went to a therapist, according to the suit.
The district did not deny that teachers kept the boy in a locked room away from classmates on three occasions, or that classmates for years routinely called him racial slurs or taunted him. But ultimately, the plaintiffs in the case didn’t provide evidence that the racism or the district’s inaction had any impact on Brockman’s education.
Following the incident, the district held mandatory training sessions on harmful curriculum content, reviewed its social studies curriculum and had a districtwide equity assessment.
With a decision on the case in federal court, complaints that the district violated state law will now go back to Dane County Circuit Court, where the two parents filed a lawsuit in April 2021.
