Federal officials reviewing route adjustments for Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line

Federal officials are seeking public input on an environmental review of eight proposed route adjustments for a highly-contested power line through southwest Wisconsin.

Developers of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line are proposing eight modifications to the 102-mile route between Dubuque and Middleton.

The route variations would affect a total of about 14 acres outside of the 1,936 acres within the 300-foot corridor evaluated in the initial environmental impact study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Six of the modifications resulted from negotiations with Wisconsin landowners and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The two in Iowa would accommodate an expanded substation and avoid a Native American burial mound.

The USDA found only minor impacts compared to the original route.