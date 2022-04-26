Federal prosecutor charges Mount Pleasant couple with trafficking drugs, guns

A Mount Pleasant couple has been federally charged for allegedly trafficking guns and drugs.

The defendants are Deandre L. Rodgers, 36, of Mount Pleasant, and Viridiana Garcia-Ramirez, 24, of Los Angeles.

In a Monday release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that the DOJ was charging Rodgers and Garcia-Ramirez "with conspiring to violate the laws of the United States in ... dealing in firearms without a license ... making a false statement to a federal firearms licensee ... unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person ... distribution of a controlled substance ... using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime ... and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance."

According to prosecutors, the duo "engaged in a conspiracy" in which they would purchase guns from Wisconsin stores, then "alter or obliterate the serial numbers" on the guns and then sell those guns.

The release continued: "As part of the conspiracy, Rodgers and Garcia-Ramirez purchased 11 handguns and 1 rifle from local gun stores between December 2021 and March 2022."

On April 5, federal agents reported executing a warrant on a Mount Pleasant hotel; inside Garcia-Ramirez's and Rodgers' room, they said they found 29 bags containing crack cocaine, a pair of digital scales and $800 in cash, but none of the guns.

Rodgers is a felon and thus cannot legally possess a firearm.

Investigating the case was the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is to be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip T. Kovoor.

