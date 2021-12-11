Feds deny GOP plan to give $77M in COVID relief to Wisconsin school districts that stayed open, sparking clash

The U.S. Department of Education earlier this week denied a Republican plan for spending $77 million in federal COVID relief on Wisconsin schools that stayed open during the pandemic, saying the proposal does not meet requirements laid out by the American Rescue Plan.

The denial Monday sparked a fierce back-and-forth between the state’s GOP-led budget committee and the Democratic-backed state superintendent of public instruction.

In a statement Monday, Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein, R–Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R–Beaver Dam, called the denial “politically motivated.”

In their statement, they allege the state Department of Public Instruction “sat” on the Legislature’s spending plan for the third installment of Wisconsin’s allotted federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for months after it was approved by the committee in May “while working behind the scenes with their political counterparts in Washington, D.C., to find ways to deny our efforts to reward schools that did the hard work of educating our kids in person during a pandemic.”

The state is still slated to receive $1.4 billion in ESSER III funds from the federal government to distribute to schools and districts across Wisconsin.

According to the federal American Rescue Plan Act, 5% of ESSER III dollars are set aside as a reserve for the state to address the disproportional impact of the pandemic on students. The Joint Finance Committee’s plan earmarked Wisconsin’s 5%, or $77 million, share for schools and districts that remained open to in-person instruction for at least half of the 2020-21 school year.

According to the letter from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to state Superintendent Jill Underly, DPI told the federal agency that the Joint Finance Committee’s plan explicitly excludes students who lost the most in-person instructional time and were unable to receive much-needed services as a result of the pandemic. That conflicts with federal requirements that the $77 million be used to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on students who were most deeply affected by the pandemic.

The federal agency has asked the Joint Finance Committee and DPI to return to the drawing board and work to develop a plan that falls in line with the law.

In a letter to Underly on Thursday, the committee chairs demanded that Underly direct her staff to immediately propose an alternative plan that falls in line with the Joint Finance Committee’s legislative intent, which guarantees a minimum of $781 per pupil to all school districts with schools that were open to in-person learning more than half of the 2020-21 school year.

Underly fired back in a letter Thursday calling their missive “disappointing, disingenuous, and nakedly political.”

“Despite numerous warnings about how the intent of parts of your motion was in direct conflict with the language of the American Rescue Plan Act — including from the United States Department of Education — you forced DPI and our schools into a game of high-stakes chicken,” Underly wrote. “And you lost.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0