Feds file sex discrimination suit against Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, alleging the state agency sought to pay a female applicant less than similarly or less-qualified male applicants.

According to the complaint, Michelle Hartness was selected for a director position, but the Department of Military Affairs offered her a salary below the salary range stated in the job announcement. When Hartness pointed this out and asked for a salary commensurate with the range from the posting and her skills and experience, the department offered her the lowest salary in the range.

Hartness then asked for a salary consistent with her qualifications and on par with the man holding the other director position in the division, the Justice Department said. The Department of Military Affairs rejected her request and instead conducted another selection process and offered the director position to only men, at salaries significantly higher than the salary it offered Hartness.

The Department of Military Affairs ultimately hired a less-qualified man at a higher salary than it offered Hartness, the Justice Department said.

The complaint alleges the Department of Military Affairs discriminated on the basis of sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits compensation discrimination and other forms of employment discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

The Department of Military Affairs had not responded to a request for comment Thursday night.