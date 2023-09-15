A Janesville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison for stealing fentanyl while working as a nurse at at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville nurse, authorities reported.

Dawn Drum, 54, also was sentenced by Judge William Conley to a year of supervised release after her prison term and fined $30,000. Drum on May 8 pleaded guilty to one count of product tampering in November 2021 while employed as a registered nurse at the Janesville hospital, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Drum withdrew fentanyl from vials of the drug and replaced it with saline and then resealed the vial stopper with what appeared to be superglue. Drum then put the tampered-with vials back into the Pyxis machine, an automated medication dispensing system, O’Shea said.

An audit of the Pyxis transactions in Drum’s name revealed that she had an excessive pattern of fentanyl overrides and wastes when compared to other employees in 2021, and when confronted with this information by hospital management and asked to take a drug test in November 2021, Drum refused and resigned from the hospital, O’Shea said.

At her sentencing Thursday, Drum expressed remorse for her actions, said her illegal conduct was driven by her addiction to opioids, and that the harm she caused to her patients will haunt her for the rest of her life, O’Shea said.

“Health care professionals who tamper with medications from patients not only harm patients but also put at risk the trust that U.S. consumers have in those who provide their medical care.” Ronne G. Malham, special agent in charge with the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Chicago Field Office, said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice health care professionals who tamper with patients’ medications.”

The charges against Drum were the result of an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Control Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Graber prosecuted the case.