Fetal tissue research carries on at UW after Biden team reverses Trump limits

Bhattacharyya’s research involving fetal tissue has continued because she received a grant before new funding stopped nearly two years ago. She applied for another grant in November and expects to learn by June if she will get it, a process that may have taken longer if the previous advisory board was involved, she said.

Wisconsin Right to Life, which last year praised the advisory board’s scrutiny of proposals involving fetal tissue, is “troubled that the (Biden) administration would decide to revert back to an Obama era way of doing things at NIH,” said Heather Weininger, executive director. “As the research world continues to look for better results in caring for the sick, we should not be relying on unethical resources for testing and production of vaccines or treatments.”

Seven research projects at UW-Madison are approved to use fetal tissue, including work focused on infectious diseases, visual impairments and neurodevelopment, said spokeswoman Kelly Tyrrell. Additional labs use a mouse model generated using fetal tissue to study the human immune system.