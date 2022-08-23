Final remaining home in Foxconn Area 1 bought by Mount Pleasant for $950,000

MOUNT PLEASANT — The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.

During a closed session Monday, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved the sale of 10640 S. Prairie View Drive, the only remaining house in a subdivision that had once included 13 homes.

The village purchased the property and its "extra land" for $758,200 and provided relocation benefits of $191,800. The village says the sale followed its established village formula for purchases of residential properties in the Foxconn areas, offering 140% of the market value of the residential component plus $50,000 per acre of extra land.

The property size is 1.12 acres.

The home and land is being purchased from James and Kim Mahoney. The Mahoneys over the past five years have made multiple offers to the village to sell their property, but it was not until Monday that the Village Board actually voted on an offer.

All of their neighbors had sold to the village after receiving the 140% offers and while understanding that eminent domain was being threatened, meaning the local government could take the property by paying just the property value and no more.

Opponents of how the village went about buying land to make way for Foxconn have continuously said Mount Pleasant trying to get the Mahoneys' property was unnecessary and an overreach of government authority.

"Mount Pleasant village officials have repeatedly claimed they used the same formula for all land acquisitions — 140% of fair market value (FMV) for residences. This perception of fairness is an illusion. Property owners who negotiated more aggressively were rewarded with reappraisals and/or enhanced relocation packages — outside the reported purchase price," Kelly Gallaher, who leads A Better Mount Pleasant, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "Village President Dave DeGroot remarked last night that no money was left on the table for property owners who settled earlier — in spite of three currently open lawsuits filed against Mount Pleasant for condemnation review in the Foxconn area ... But, FMV only pertains to property subject to eminent domain, which does not apply to the Mahoneys' property. Instead, they were left behind the gates of Foxconn years after all other parcels were acquired. A punishment for speaking out.

"If it had not been for Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, who publicly questioned why the Village had not acquired the Mahoney property in violation of the local development agreement, I believe the village would have been content to leave them there — making it clear they couldn’t take it by eminent domain. More importantly, that Foxconn never really needed all that land.

"This is what happens when part-time village officials pretend they are developers and real estate agents. There is little doubt that it would have been cheaper to purchase the Mahoneys' property years ago, before the real estate boom. The village's negligence has cost us."

The village is continuing to seek potential manufacturing companies that could build something and hire people like Foxconn had ostensibly planned to but never did. Chipmaker Intel considered Mount Pleasant for a similarly transformative megaproject, but Intel announced in January that it was picking a site in Ohio over Mount Pleasant.