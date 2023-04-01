A fire at an apartment building in the town of Blooming Grove that displaced three people caused upwards of $20,000 in damages Friday, the Madison Fire Department stated.

Emergency personnel responded to the report of a second-floor residential fire just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Gardens Apartments, 3522 Evan Acres Rd. No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters contained to a single unit, though two other apartments were affecting during their response.

Residents of the apartment building boarded Madison Metro Transit buses for shelter at the Badger Harley Davidson Friday evening as Dane County was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The American Red Cross helped arrange hotel rooms for two of the residents who couldn't return to their apartments, the Madison Fire Department stated.

The improper use of candles triggered the fire, according to the fire department.

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Heat relief Most dog-friendly city