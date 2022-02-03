Fire at Waukegan boat storage warehouse damages yachts

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A fire at a suburban Chicago boat storage warehouse caused millions of dollars in damage to the building and yachts stored inside, fire officials said Thursday.
The Waukegan Fire Department said the fire began about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Marine boat warehouse, which stored 60 to 70 yachts.
About 100 firefighters from departments in Lake, McHenry, and Kenosha counties responded to the scene, and spent 6½ hours battling the flames before bringing the blaze under control, WBBM-TV reported.
Crews were hampered by the amount of smoke and flames, along with bitter cold temperatures.
"The crews did an exceptional job in very extreme conditions. The nature of the boat storage is difficult to navigate in smoke and fire conditions," Waukegan Fire Marshal Todd Zupec said in a statement.
No injuries were reported, but fire officials estimated the fire caused several millions of dollars in damage to the warehouse and the boats inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Waukegan is located along Lake Michigan about 11 miles south of the Wisconsin border, and some 40 miles north of downtown Chicago.
Today’s top pics: Winter weather and more
APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Speed Skating
An athlete laces their skate during a speedskating practice ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Britain Politics
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
APTOPIX Britain Royals
In her new role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge is lifted up in a line-out drill as she joins in with an England women's rugby union team training session, during her visit to Twickenham Stadium, in London, to meet England rugby players and coaches and join in with a training session, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer
Senegal's Bouna Sarr, right, defends against Burkina Faso's Hassane Bande during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Themba Hadebe
APTOPIX Cameroon African Cup Soccer
Senegal's players celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 semi-final soccer match between Burkina Faso and Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Senegal won 3-1. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
APTOPIX Pentagon Kirby
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, seen in reflection, speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
APTOPIX Police Officers Shot
New York Police salute as a hearse carrying the casket of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is escorted down Fifth Avenue as it departs from St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Mora, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. For the second time in under a week, police converged on New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to a young officer gunned down while answering a call for help in Harlem. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
APTOPIX Syria
Mohammad al-Mahmoud, father of a seven day old baby Fatima, cries at her grave in Haranbush village, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb, 2, 2022. Doctors say Fatima died from cold after she was brought to a hospital from a refugee camp near the village of Haranbush. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions
A Ukrainian border guard patrols the border with Russia not far from Hoptivka village, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands but says Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
APTOPIX Vacant Home Fire
A fire engine carries the casket of Baltimore Fire EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo during a procession following a funeral service fo him, Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. The three fire officials died while responding to a vacant row home fire. A fourth firefighter was injured during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Vatican Pope
Pope Francis puts on a skull cap he was just presented with as he walks by a placard in Italian reading : "Today is my birthday", at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
APTOPIX Winter Weather
A lone pedestrian navigates Chicago's famed Loop in windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX Winter Weather
A woman walks to a bus shelter on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive as a man waits in the shelter during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Chicago. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX Winter Weather Illinois
Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX Winter Weather Kansas
John Tapko clears snow at his house Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!