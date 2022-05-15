Fire caused by malfunctioning pool equipment displaces Madison resident

A Madison resident was displaced Saturday after malfunctioning swimming pool equipment caused a house fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.

A department news release states that crews arrived at the Colony Drive residence shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to find significant flames and smoke. The occupant was outside and uninjured.

The fire started on the outside of the house but spread up the siding and into the attic space, causing significant damage to the upper level of the home.

The department's investigation team determined the fire to be accidental and likely caused by a malfunctioning backyard pool pump filtration system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0