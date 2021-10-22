 Skip to main content
Fire damages machine at Penda Corp. in Portage, authorities say

Quick action by employees at Penda Corp. in Portage helped contain a fire Friday morning.

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched at 2:02 a.m. for a report of a fire in a plastic molding machine at Penda, 2344 W. Wisconsin St.

When the department arrived, there was a large amount of smoke coming from a building. Crews were able to find the fire above a plastic molding machine and were able to extinguish the fire before it ignited the structure.

A press release from the Portage Fire Department said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire was a machine malfunction.

Penda employees attempted to put out the fire before the fire departments arrived.

“Their quick reaction helped minimized damage,” Chief Troy Haase said.

A fire at 2:02 a.m. Friday damaged machinery at Penda Corp. 2344 W. Wisconsin St. No one was inured according to a press release from Portage Fire Department.

Fire crews then ventilated the building and continued to monitor for harmful gases.

Portage Police Department assisted with security and support on the scene and Aspirus MedEvac evaluated employees in the vicinity of the fire.

