First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

The variant is believed to be responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in Brazil even though many people there had already developed COVID-19 and made antibodies against it. There are 79 reported cases in 19 other states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“DHS continues to monitor for new SARS-CoV-2 variants in collaboration with our laboratory partners,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS chief medical officer. “Because these new variants of concern may spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, it is important to get vaccinated when you are able. Vaccines, along with our other public health practices, give the virus less of an opportunity to spread and mutate.”

DHS did not respond to a request asking where the Brazilian strain was confirmed in Wisconsin.

Two other variants have also previously been confirmed in Wisconsin. So far, the state has confirmed 78 cases of the B.1.1.7, also known as the British variant, up from 55 last week; and two cases of the B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African variant.