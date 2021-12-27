First snowstorm of season for southern Wisconsin to be followed by another on Tuesday

Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Officially, 2.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 2.7 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 3.3 inches, 10.4 inches below normal. (No snow total since midnight was available.)

The heaviest snow totaling several inches fell and/or was falling in northern Wisconsin, where winter weather advisories were continuing into Monday afternoon.

The Madison Streets Division said in a statement that once the snow began, 32 trucks began circling through the more than 800 miles of traffic lanes that make up the city’s salt routes — the main thoroughfares such as the roads around schools, hospitals, and those used by Madison Metro for their bus routes. These roads were plowed and salted as needed. Two more trucks were deployed to apply sand to the hills, curves, and intersections that do not meet the salt route criteria, but need some material for safe driving conditions. Other streets were not treated in response to this storm.

With a high of 40 expected on Monday, the small storm won’t have much negative impact on the area, but more west, slushy snow is predicted to be on the way.

The snow will arrive starting in the southwest Tuesday morning and move quickly northeast. Snowfall rates will be heavy at times, exceeding an inch per hour in some cases, causing travel impacts, even if totals aren't high, the National Weather Service said.

The snow will change to a rain/snow mix for most of the area, and all rain across far southern Wisconsin and near Lake Michigan. In addition, a period of light icing will be possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening northwest of a line from Lone Rock to Portage to Ripon, the Weather Service said.

Madison could see 1 to 2 inches on Tuesday, La Crosse and Eau Claire 2 to 4 inches, Green Bay an inch or more, and Racine less than half an inch.

The storm that impacted Wisconsin overnight had its roots in a powerful storm that brought cold air and accumulating snow across the western U.S. last week, AccuWeather said.

And the Tuesday storm also will have its roots in the West Coast, which has been getting pounded by rain and snow that is bringing hope of an end to the extreme drought that has been plaguing the region, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, look for patchy fog between 7 a.m. and noon, otherwise cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 40, east winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 24, Tuesday’s forecast features snow before 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, and possible snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Patchy fog is possible between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the high should be near 36, and winds should blow out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance for rain before midnight, as he low falls to around 19.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% for snow before midnight Wednesday; 30% for snow, mainly after midnight Friday night; 50% for snow Saturday; and 30% for snow Saturday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday through Friday, mostly cloudy New Year's Day, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 24, 25, 26, 26 and 14, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 8, 11, 17 and 6.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix developing late Tuesday morning and ending by around midnight, with 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, 1 to 3 inches to the south and southeast, and 3 to 5 inches north and northwest; flurries possible Wednesday evening and night; and a chance for a snow mix New Year’s Day and night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 41, 34, 24, 23, 28, 29 and 20, and overnight lows around 19, 17, 12, 10, 19 and 15.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 39 at 2:14 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 50 for Dec. 26, set in 1946.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 17 at 7:30 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 26, set in 1962.

Officially, 0.28 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.34 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.47 inches of precipitation, 14.44 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 26 is 1.07 inches, set in 1888.

Officially, 2.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 2.7 inches, 7.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 3.3 inches, 10.4 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 26 is 5.3 inches, set in 1941.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.