First week of Case strike in Racine is complete. There may still be months ahead

RACINE — One week in, possibly with months ahead.

The first week of a strike involving more than 1,000 employees of CNH Industrial, parent company of what was Case Corporation, has concluded. A labor leader predicts it could be almost 2023 by the time the strike ends.

It was ordered by UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 180, of Racine, and Local 807, of the eastern Iowa city of Burlington. Workers in both Racine and Burlington walked off the job simultaneously at noon Monday.

Local 807 President Nick Guernsey on Wednesday told the trade magazine Ag Equipment Intelligence “I think what’s going to get CNH Industrial back to the table is when they start losing money, and they’ll probably start feeling it at 4 weeks. I’ve told my membership to expect CNHI to keep us out for 3-6 months.”

Neither side, neither the union nor CNH, has publicly said what the demands are and how far apart the two sides are. A union spokeswoman declined to comment on this story. CNH (Case New Holland) did not reply to requests for comment.

It remains unclear how many replacement workers have crossed picket lines in the past week or what exactly they are being paid. Guernsey told Ag Equipment Intelligence that “CNHI is paying new workers a much higher wage than what we were even asking for, along with bonuses and extra money for their salaried employees.”

UAW Local 180, in a Facebook post Tuesday, blamed “corporate greed” for the strike. It cited CNH’s reported results for the first quarter of 2022, which included $4.6 billion in revenue and an adjusted net income of $378 million. In 2020, the company reported profits of $1.76 billion, a 21% increase over the year prior.

“They said we would bankrut (sic) the Company with our demands. YEAH RIGHT!!” the union’s social media post said.

“The company is not being fair, and it (the strike) is going to be a rough haul for us. But we have to stick up for what we need and we deserve,” a picketing worker, Lynda Bowman, told a reporter Thursday, the fourth day of the strike.

“You can’t show record profits and then claim poverty,” Guernsey told The Hawk Eye, Burlington, Iowa’s newspaper, which also reported striking workers will receive $275 a week (approximately one-fourth of U.S. median pay) from the union.

Among those supporting UAW Local 180 are the union for Racine Unified School District teachers (Racine Educators Association), Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

Neubauer posted a photo of herself and Mason on social media Friday, posing with strikers on State Street near Downtown Racine.

“Workers everywhere deserve fair pay, safe working conditions, the ability to establish fair work rules, and to retire with dignity. UAW members have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to produce essential equipment for Wisconsin and America. We are proud of the work done and the products made here in Racine,” she wrote in a statement. “As we go forward, I encourage CNH Industrial management and the UAW leadership team to negotiate in good faith towards a resolution that benefits both sides and meets the needs of workers.”

When a reporter spoke with picketers Thursday on State Street, one of two local picketing locations along with Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant, they waved signs and chanted things like “We want fairness!” and “Fair treatment!”

In a Facebook post of his own, Mason wrote “The UAW helped build the middle class in Racine. Let’s hope Case and UAW can reach a fair contract soon!”

A UAW strike at John Deere that began last year was 10 times bigger, involving more than 10,000 workers. That strike lasted more than a month.

According to Local 180, 98.4% of Racine workers voted in favor of approving a strike on April 10.

