Fisherman hooks what he believes are human remains in northwest Indiana lake

HOBART — An alarmed fisherman called police after he made an unusual discovery in Hobart's Lake George.

First responders were called Sunday afternoon to the west side of Lake George near the Hobart Community Center, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

A fisherman had reeled in what appeared to be human remains in the area of the lake, but the object had fallen off his hook before he could take a closer look.

"He was alarmed, as anyone might be," Reitz said. "He said he thought he hooked a hand or a foot."

Hobart Fire Department responded and divers went into the water to investigate.

After searching a diver found an object and pulled it out of the lake, to discover a plastic skeleton Halloween decoration, which as promptly removed from the water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0