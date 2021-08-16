Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing partnering with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed

Simon Sproule, senior vice president of communications for Fisker, told the online progressive news outlet UpNorthNews regarding the issue: “We are going to be investing with Foxconn a lot into this project, and we want to be building cars in a state that will allow us to sell those cars.”

Defenders of the law, including the Wisconsin Auto & Truck Dealers Association, say the ban on direct sales opens up more job opportunities and protects pre-existing automobile dealers.

WATDA President William Sepic said that the ban on direct sales protects consumers. Car salespeople are able to “be an advocate” between consumer and manufacturer, Sepic argued. By making it easier to take dealers out of the picture, consumers could lose out.

“Think about it like this,” he said in an interview Friday. “If you have three car dealers, they can each set different prices for the exact same car, and the consumer can pick and choose. Likewise, they can make three different offers on buying a used car.”

He also shared a fear that allowing direct sales could cut total jobs.