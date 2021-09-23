Fitchburg man facing 3 felony charges after allegedly battering, threatening officers

A Fitchburg man is facing three felony charges in Columbia County after an altercation with police following an incident at a Wisconsin Dells bowling center.

Shaun W. Smith, 39, Fitchburg, has been charged with two counts of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and one count of attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, all three are class H felonies.

At Smith’s initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon Judge W. Andrew Voigt set Smith’s cash bond at $500 with standard felony conditions including no possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages and he is not allowed to have contact or be on the premise of Chalet Lanes in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was called to a disturbance after a witness saw Smith allegedly throw a napkin dispenser and a second witness asked Smith to leave the premise on Sept. 19.

When law enforcement arrived on Elm Street and placed Smith under arrest. Smith was placed in the backseat of a police vehicle when a member of law enforcement, identified as victim 1, put a spit mask on Smith after he had kicked and spat on the police vehicle.

Smith was handcuffed in front of him and was able to pull the spit mask off. When victim 1 went to replace the mask Smith allegedly head-butted the victim.

During the same time a second member of law enforcement, identified as victim 2, said Smith allegedly said, “I’m going to shoot you in the head.”

Smith allegedly continued to threaten family members of victim 2. Then a third law enforcement member, victim 3, was allegedly kicked by Smith.

Online records show Smith has posted his cash bond and was no longer in custody. Smith is also facing three misdemeanor charges including bail jumping and criminal damage to property.

He is scheduled to be in court in January in front of Judge Voigt.