Fitchburg man who fled I-90/94 traffic stop at 130 mph arrested due to OnStar tracking, complaint states

A Fitchburg man was charged with eluding officers following an alleged high-speed chase through the county that ended with a little help from OnStar.

Rushawn James, 27, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony eluding and misdemeanor resistance Tuesday. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $200 cash bond, and James has since bonded out. He faces over four years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 90/94 around 7:58 p.m. Feb. 18. The vehicle was traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

The complaint says the trooper approached the vehicle and asked the driver to write down his name, date of birth and state. The driver was later identified as Rushawn James but wrote false information at the time, according to the complaint.

The trooper returned to the cruiser and was unable to find records with the information provided by the driver. He then returned to the vehicle, and James drove away. The trooper activated his sirens and pursued the vehicle.