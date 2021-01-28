Five Illinois residents sought for looting store during August unrest in Kenosha

Five people from Illinois are being sought on warrants for looting a jewelry and pawn shop during August rioting in Kenosha.

Warrants were issued this week for five people alleged to have looted GNT Jewelry and Loan, 7944 Sheridan Road, on Aug. 24.

The charges are the latest to come from criminal investigations into arson fires, looting, burglary and criminal damage that occurred in the days following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said there are ongoing investigations into 32 arson fires and 85 other cases associated with the unrest.

According to the criminal complaint in the looting case filed this week, security video from the GNT store showed five people approached the store on foot and breaking the glass doors and windows to get inside. The owner of the store told police that televisions, video game consoles and other electronics were stolen. The owner estimated that the value of the goods stolen was $14,800 and the cost of repairing damage to the building was an estimated $4,000.

The complaint states that an unidentified person at the scene gave the owner license plate numbers for two vehicles used by people who took things from the store.