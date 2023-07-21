Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that U.S. and Wisconsin flags fly at half-staff Saturday in honor of former state Rep. Michael Endsley, who died July 13 at age 61.

Endsley, a Republican, represented Wisconsin’s 26th Assembly District for two terms, beginning in 2010. During his time in the Assembly, he chaired the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and was vice-chair for the Jobs, Economy, and Small Business and Small Business Development Committees.

In 2014, he was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which later developed into early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share our deepest condolences with Andrew, Katie, Beverly, Michelle, and the entire Endsley family on Michael’s passing,” Evers said in a statement Friday. “He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed.”

Memorial services for Endsley will be held on Sat., July 22, 2023, in Sheboygan Falls.