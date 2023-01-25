 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida teen sought in fake active shooter report at Portage High School, authorities say

Police squad car lights

A 15-year-old Sarasota, Florida boy is being sought for a fake active shooter report at Portage High School on Jan. 3, and is responsible for other swatting incidents, authorities reported Wednesday.

Portage police, with the assistance of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, have linked the boy to both school and residential swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Carolina and Indiana, as well Ontario, Canada, Capt. Daniel Garrigan said in a statement.

The calls involve, but are not limited to, active shooters, bomb threats and personal life and death related threats, Garrigan said.

Portage police are working with juvenile authorities and multiple law enforcement jurisdictions across the U.S. and Canada to secure detention and the charging of terroristic threats and swatting against the boy, Garrigan said.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month in the Portage incident. Police did not offer any details on her possible connection to the Florida boy.

