FluGen gets $11.4 million grant for study of experimental flu vaccine

The focus will be on immune responses to drifted strains of the flu virus, or the mismatches that frequently occur between the annual flu vaccine and the genetic changes in strains that circulate each winter.

"We believe M2SR has the potential to be a more effective vaccine option in older adults, as it induces a broad antibody response, including mucosal, humoral, and cellular immunity, even in the presence of pre-existing immunity to the flu," FluGen CEO Paul Radspinner said in a statement.

M2SR deletes a flu virus gene, M2, and adds back its corresponding protein. The approach, while not causing flu, mimics a natural flu infection, which typically protects people from flu in subsequent years, according to Radspinner.