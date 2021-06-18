Foam containing 'forever chemicals' used against northern Illinois plant fire

No contamination of groundwater or the nearby Rock River with the compounds has been detected but tests are underway, the Illinois EPA said in a separate statement to AP.

"We will be fully transparent with the public and share test results and additional guidance as soon as we are able to do so," the state agency said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of explosions Monday that tore through the plant near the Wisconsin state line, prompting evacuation of about 1,000 residents within a 1-mile radius of the plant.

Chemtool, which manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids, hired U.S. Fire Pump to help extinguish the fire. The Louisiana-based company pumps high volumes of water and foams to smother large industrial fires.

Crews dug a trench around the facility and placed booms in the Rock River to prevent runoff from escaping, Wilson said Wednesday, adding there had been no release of toxins into waterways and that hazardous materials "are contained at this point."

In an email responding to AP inquiries, EPA said officials with the agency and with Illinois' environment department had raised concerns with Chemtool on Monday about using foam containing PFAS and requested a discussion about it with leaders of the firefighting operation.