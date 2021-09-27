Fond du Lac deputy rescues 2 trapped in burning house, authorities say

WAUPUN — An observant Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy was able to get a father and son out of a rural Waupun home after noticing flames and smoke coming from the home, authorities reported.

Fond du Lac Sheriff Deputy Derek Rehfeldt was passing by W4129 Highway 26 in the town of Waupun when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story residence, Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said.

At the same time, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began taking multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at the location, Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa said in a press release.

“The deputy on scene (Rehfeldt) observed two occupants still inside the residence that were unable to safely exit due to smoke and flames blocking the exits,” DeMaa said in the press release. “The deputy was able to utilize a Halligan tool to break open a window and safely remove a 66-year-old male and his 31-year-old son, both of whom reside at the residence.”

Upon arrival, Waupun Fire crews and mutual aid departments worked to stop the spread of the fire which had extended from the garage into the house and attic areas. Firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours working on fire suppression and overhaul, DeMaa said. No firefighters were hurt.

Through investigation, it was determined that a lawn mower had been parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door,” DeMaa said in the press release. The lawn mower started on fire, which quickly spread to the residence and attached garage. As a result of the fire, the entire structure sustained significant damage and is considered a complete loss. The fire is not believed to be suspicious. The 66-year-old male sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The following fire departments assisted at the scene: Alto, Oakfield, Brandon-Fairwater, Town of Fond du Lac, City of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Lomira, Knowles, Fox Lake, Brownsville, Lamartine, Eden, St. Cloud and LifeStar Ambulance. The Fond du Lac County Highway Department and Alliant Energy also assisted.

Highway 26 was closed between Highway TC and Highway 151 for approximately five hours during the incident.