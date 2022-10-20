Foot of snow in Upper Peninsula, huge waves on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior to the north

RACINE — The Great Lakes have been experiencing uncharacteristically high waves in recent days, with gale-force winds further north creating waves taller than 20 feet on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

On the east side of Lake Michigan, along the state of Michigan’s coasts, as well as on southern Lake Superior the National Weather Service forecasted waves of up to 28 feet Tuesday.

While temperatures remain above freezing here and expect to be nearing 70 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend, more than a foot of snow was reported in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.

Small craft advisories are to be in place across the Great Lakes through at least Thursday, including in the Racine area.

NWS is predicting the Great Lakes’ waves to return to low-moderate levels through Oct. 25, less than five feet throughout the week. See the predictions for yourself at weather.gov/greatlakes