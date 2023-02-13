UW-Madison professor emeritus Clint Sprott has spent half of his life making people's hair stand on end and shooting sparks out of people's fingertips.
For Sprott, 80, it's all been about spreading the love of physics.
His show, "The Wonders of Physics," will celebrate the start of its 40th season this month. Sprott has been credited with making physics — the study of matter, motion and energy — accessible to hundreds of thousands of people around the state and the world.
"It's been a high point in my life — every year, every February, I look forward to doing the show. It's become sort of a Madison tradition," he said.
Sprott, and now mostly other members of the physics department faculty and graduate students, put on physics shows to wow the masses at UW-Madison each year. Demonstrations are often what you'd find in introductory physics classes: boiling and then freezing water in vacuum-sealed tubes, lighting natural gas bubbles on fire, and breathing in sulfur hexafluoride to deepen voices.
People are also reading…
It was no different this year. During the first set of shows, held Feb. 11-12, presenters who were "auditioning" for Sprott's job created fire tornados and boiled water in a paper cup before ending the show by covering the floor with a liquid nitrogen cloud.
The audition storyline was a bit of a ruse, though — the torch has already been passed to one of the "applicants," Haddie McLean.
The second round of shows will be held Feb. 18-19. The shows are free to attend, but require a ticket, which can be reserved online. This year's shows are fully booked, but Sprott said a handful of cancelations each year open seats for those diligent enough to watch for them.
Sprott had some inspiration in starting.
In the 1980s, Sprott knew of then-professor Bassam Shakhashiri's chemistry show, called "Science Can Be Fun." Sprott recalled being in awe of the audience's excitement as it reacted to seeing experiments where chemicals change colors. Shakhashiri's show had been going for 13 years at that point and still managed to amaze, Sprott said.
"And I said, 'Well, gee, you know, our demonstrations in physics are way better than anything he's doing. And if he can get that kind of response, surely, I could do the same," Sprott said.
A reaction is what he wanted, and he got it. Sprott swapped his demonstrations for the physics department's monthly presentation and did little advertising. A single show on a Wednesday night in December 1984 turned into two as people crammed into the aisles and stood in the back of the lecture hall, and people were asked to wait two hours for an identical presentation.
"Everyone was so excited, and people were jumping up and down, and you'd ask a rhetorical question, and all the hands would go up," he said. "It was an amazing experience for me. I had no idea that I could excite people to that degree about physics."
Intended to be a one-hit wonder, Sprott's show became a yearly affair after Shakhashiri's encouragement. It didn't matter that Sprott had done all of his best demonstrations within his first show, Sprott recalls Shakhashiri saying. He could perform it repeatedly and get the same reaction.
It has been held every year since, with the exception of a virtual show in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over a two-weekend span each year, typically in February, "Wonders of Physics" is now run eight times. The show's outreach program takes it outside the university, often to areas considered low-income or rural.
About 300,000 people have seen the "Wonders of Physics" show in some form, but its reach goes further than that: Sprott has since created literature and software to help other institutions put on the show and is often cited as the inspiration.
And while "Wonders of Physics" isn't geared toward children, they make up much of the audience. Some of those children then grow up to have a career in physics, Sprott said, including UW-Madison physics department chair Mark Eriksson.
"Wonders of Physics" program coordinator McLean is charged with taking the show on the road.
A former WISC-TV (Ch. 3) meteorologist, McLean focuses mainly on bringing the show to K-12 schools but hopes to train more UW-Madison students in the curriculum so it can expand to libraries and extracurricular groups.
McLean breaks down physics by presenting it within concepts children can recognize in their everyday lives.
"The objective is to keep kids engaged, get them excited. I really want them to think that this is for them as well," she said. "I don't want people to hear physics and think, 'Oh, that's hard, I can't do that.' Because that's not true. Everybody is inherently a little bit of a physicist just by living on this planet, interacting with all the things that we have here."
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.